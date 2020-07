Another dose of rain is expected this week as the summer rainy season continues to affect most of the peninsula.

The Busan Meteorological Administration has forecasted rain almost every day next week, except for Wednesday and into next weekend.

The rainy season, or jangma in Korean, usually lasts for 31 days. It began back on June 24th.

The longest rainy seasons in Busan lasted 46 days, both in 1974 and 2013.