Rainy Season to Begin Next Week on the Korean Peninsula

Korea’s rainy season is forecasted to begin next week according to the Busan Meteorological Association.

The one-month-long annual rainy season is expected to hit the southern regions by Wednesday and move up the central regions and up to the capital also by the middle of the week.

The southern region is expected to get heavy rain for three days next week. The average rainfall for the month is about 356 mm.

The weather agency said that this year’s rainy season will happen 1 day later than usual. The agency has also urged farmers to take precautions on facility and equipment management.

The amount of rain predicted this year is similar to or less than normal, though some days of heavy rains will appear.

blank
Travel

