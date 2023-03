An exhibition featuring famed American photographer Ralph Gibson is taking place at Goeun Museum in Haeundae through the end of the month.

Event Information

Period: Through March 31, 2023

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. ~ 7 p.m. (Closed on Mondays)

Venue: Ralph Gibson/Goeun Museum of Photography

10, Jungdong 1-ro 37beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan, Korea

Tickets: 3,000 won

Website: www.gibsongoeunmuseum.com/