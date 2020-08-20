Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.

Local shipments of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, came to 1.13 trillion won (US$950 million) in the January-June period, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Nielsen Korea and released by industry leader Nongshim Co.

The first-half tally represents the largest half-year sales figure on record.

Nongshim said instant noodle sales increased sharply in the first half as the coronavirus forced people to stay home longer.