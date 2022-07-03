Image: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan
Events

Re: New-Bird-Jungle

Haps Staff

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan’s Outdoor Project II which is a Special Exhibition for the Environment by designer Lee Woong-ryeol and artist Kwak Eve is taking place through October 23.

Event Information

Period: Through October 23, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
26.5 ° C
26.5 °
26.5 °
77 %
0.3kmh
95 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 