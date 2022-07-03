Re: New-Bird-Jungle

The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan’s Outdoor Project II which is a Special Exhibition for the Environment by designer Lee Woong-ryeol and artist Kwak Eve is taking place through October 23.

Event Information

Period: Through October 23, 2022

Venue: Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan bus stop

Website