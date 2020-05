The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced that it will postpone the opening of reading rooms at 14 public libraries by a week as public schools have been postponed by another week.

The city’s education office has been gradually reopening public libraries since the 12th.

Following the recent Itaewon cluster, the reopening of the entire archive and reading rooms, scheduled for the 19th, has been pushed back a week to the 26th.