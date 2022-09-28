Reality Variety Show “New Jeans Code in Busan” Produced in Busan

Busan and Busan Tourism Organization are promoting the Busan tourism brand by producing their first solo travel reality with ‘New Jeans’, which has emerged as a new icon of K-pop by sweeping domestic and foreign music charts.

This project is promoted as a promotional and marketing project for an international tourism city using K-content. It contains the story of a girl group ‘New Jeans’, who has a global fandom as well as domestic, visiting various places in Busan and experiencing multiple foods and activities.

On the 26th and 27th, for 1 night and 2 days, New Jeans’ first group travel entertainment program “New Jeans Code in Busan” successfully finished filming.

This program includes Songdo Skypark Observatory, Bupyeong-dong Kkangtong Market, Dadaepo Beach & Dream Sunset Fountain, Skyline Luge, Jeonpo Tool-gil, Cheongsapo, and a Yacht + Gwangalli (drone show) as the main background

In addition, you can experience the pure and quirky charms of New Jeans that you have not seen on TV, such as the release of the youngest’s tips for enjoying Busan food for the first time in Busan for sisters traveling to Busan for the first time, and the competition between the MZ generation’s hot activity experience spots.

“New Jeans Code in Busan” will be aired 3 times every Sunday, starting with the first broadcast on SBS at 12:10 pm on Sunday, October 16th.

The ‘New Genes Code Mission Certification’ event on the YouTube channel (VISIT BUSAN), an event to provide New Genes signed CDs and goods will also be held from mid-October to the end of November.