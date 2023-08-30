Recent Spate of Thefts at Taehwa River National Garden Raising Concerns

Thefts, big and small, have been occurring within Taehwa River National Garden according to the city of Ulsan.

One of only two national gardens in the nation, plant thefts have become an issue.

In recent days, seven blooming oleanders, were uprooted and stolen according to park officials at the inaugural garden in Asia crafted by the world-renowned garden designer, Piet Audolf, in 2022.

Thefts within the Taehwa River National Garden have become a recurring issue

Exhibits set up for garden fairs mysteriously vanish, bamboo shoots have been extracted from bamboo groves, and various flora, including chrysanthemums, mugunghwa, and juniper trees, have all been reported stolen.

Ulsan City is actively taking measures to curb this situation by expanding the surveillance camera network (CCTV) for enhanced security and introducing informative signage.

However, due to the open riverside nature of Taehwa River National Garden, the government’s efforts are limited.

To preserve the botanical treasures and the splendor of Taehwa River National Garden, it is imperative that citizens lend their unwavering support and vigilance. The shared responsibility of safeguarding the garden’s flora and facilities is the need of the hour, and we urge every citizen to play their part in this noble endeavor.