Record Low Temperatures Grip Southeast Korea

A strong cold front with possibly the lowest temperature ever in Busan hit today but the sub-zero weather is expected to continue until early next week.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration on the 24th, the cold wave warning that took effect in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam during the day was predicted to affect until the afternoon of the 26th.

A dry warning was issued along with a strong wind warning.

The cold is expected to peak on today with the lowest temperature in Busan drops to -12’ C.

Locally, it dropped to -13’C in Ulsan, -13’C in Gimhae, South Gyeongnam Province, and -17’C in inland areas.

The maximum temperature during the day stays between -2’C and 1 degree below zero.

During the early hours of the morning, the real-feel temperature dropped to -20’C.

Even in the middle of the day, the real-feel temperature will be very cold, only at the level of -5’C.

This day is not only the coldest day this winter, but it is expected to be one of the coldest days of all time.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Busan was -14’C on January 13, 1915.

Since 2000, only January 16, 2011 (-12.8’C) and January 8, 2021 (-12.2’C) have recorded temperatures below -12’C.

If the temperature on the 25th falls below -12’C as predicted, it will be the third record since 2000.

From the 26th, the cold gradually subsides, but the lowest temperature is still below freezing.

On the 26th, the daily temperatures are predicted to be between -5’C and -6’C degrees in Busan, -7’C and -6’C degrees in Ulsan, and -13 and -6 degrees in Gyeongnam.

The real-feel temperature is expected to be as low as -12’C degrees.

The cold will ease for a while on the 27th, but from the 28th, it will enter the freezing point again.

On the 27th, the minimum temperature in Busan is expected to rise to 0’C, and then drop sharply to -7’C on the 28th.

It is expected that the lowest temperature will stay below freezing until the 31st, and rise above the freezing point from the 1st of next month.

The cause of the cold is because of the ‘Arctic cold wave’.

The cold wave came as the cold air below minus 50 degrees Celsius, which had been stagnant over Siberia in Russia, spread to Korea, China, and Japan.

Looking at the ground weather map of the Korea Meteorological Administration, a continental high pressure extending from the North Pole covers all of Korea.

In addition, as the barometer pulls the cold wind from the north toward Korea quickly and strongly, a cold and strong wind blows, further reducing the real-feel temperature.

In preparation for the cold weather every day, special health care is also required.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 people have died from cold diseases such as hypothermia since last December. This is 4 more than 6 in the same period last year.