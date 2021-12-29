Record Number of Films Receive Location Support in 2021

A record number of films have received location support in Busan this year.

The Busan Film Commission said that 140 works have applied to receive filming location support in Busan this year.

It is a significant increase of about 64 percent from last year’s 85 works, which saw a decrease during the pandemic and it even surpassed the 2018 record of 124 works.

The increase has been attributed to filmmakers resuming their shoots after a delay due to COVID-19 and the increase in content creation for OTT platforms.