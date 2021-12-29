NewsBusan News

Record Number of Films Receive Location Support in 2021

BeFM News

A record number of films have received location support in Busan this year.

The Busan Film Commission said that 140 works have applied to receive filming location support in Busan this year.

It is a significant increase of about 64 percent from last year’s 85 works, which saw a decrease during the pandemic and it even surpassed the 2018 record of 124 works.

The increase has been attributed to filmmakers resuming their shoots after a delay due to COVID-19 and the increase in content creation for OTT platforms.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
6 °
2.1 °
42 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 