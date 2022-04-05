Rectangular Prototype: Kim Yonggwan

The Busan Museum of Art is holding a special exhibition “Square Prototype: Kim Yonggwan” at the Children’s Gallery on the 1st basement floor of the Busan Museum of Art until February 26th, 2023

In this exhibition, 26 new works by Kim Yong-gwan, who read the relationship between people and society through variations of shapes, are introduced.

Kim is drawing attention as an artist who transcends physical limitations through various attempts and approaches that apply scientific and mathematical thinking systems.

In the exhibition, Kim presents the process of cutting and pasting the completed figure structure and transforming it into a figure close to a circle and presents it to the audience.

This is an angled figure representing the ideal world that understands and respects others in a shape that is close to a circle.

In a separate educational space within the Children’s Gallery, an educational program will be held where you can experience the principles in the works by actually using works made in colorful colors such as design tables and figure objects by Kim Yong-gwan.

Educational videos related to the exhibition and a 30-page workbook are also provided.