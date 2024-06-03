Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Rediscover Busan’s Urban Evolution: Photo Exhibition at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

By Haps Staff

From June 11 to August 11, the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum will host a special exhibition, “Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch,” in its main building.

This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon.

These images vividly capture the city’s transformation from the 1970s to the 1990s, highlighting forgotten urban landscapes and development.

The exhibition is divided into three sections:

  1. Scenes of the Intersecting City – Depicting busy street life and events.
  2. Memories of a Vanished Village – Featuring old villages lost to development.
  3. Asurai Remaining Customs – Showcasing traditional lifestyles before urbanization.

Two related programs are offered:

  1. Fam Tour “We Faced Distance” on June 11, featuring a guided tour and photo zone.
  2. Meet Photographer Jinwoo Moon on June 29, including a talk and exhibition viewing.

Applications for participation can be made through the museum’s website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: June 3 – June 9

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2024 Classic Park Concert Taking Place at Citizens Park This Weekend

Busan Museum Hosts “Bubble Balloon Show” on May 31

17th Busan Port Festival to Take Place This Weeeknd

What’s On in Busan: May 27 – June 2

The Latest

Extreme Rainfall Expected in Bu-Ul-Gyeong This Summer

‘Korean Beef Jerky Day’ Offers Special Discounts Online

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Honorary Achievement in Asia’s Top 50 Meeting Hotels by Cvent

15 Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongnam and Ulsan

Changwon to Build New Sports and Cultural Complex

Beyond Stocks and Bonds: Alternative Investments for Every Investor

Busan
few clouds
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
72 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 