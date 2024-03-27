Rediscover the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival, Full of Rich Cultural Performances

The 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival is captivating spring enthusiasts with a rich array of entertainment spanning ten days.

As the designated event zone, Jungwon Rotary Square hosts an eclectic mix of cultural showcases appealing to every taste and generation.

From the acclaimed ’18th Jinhae Gunhang Festival Song Daejeon’, featuring celebratory performances by renowned artists such as Bae Jin-ah, Jin Hae-seong, Nam Seung-min, and past competition winner Lee Hye-bin, to the energetic ‘Gunhang Gunhang Festival K-pop Dance Contest’, attendees are treated to a variety of entertainment options.

The festivities extend to include the dynamic ‘Fringe Performance’ or Military Music Festival, along with the pulsating rhythms of the ‘Cherry Blossom EDM Festival’, illuminating the Jinhae Gunhang Festival nights.

A highlight of the festival is the street parades, including the ‘Yi Sun-sin’s Victory Parade’ and the ‘National Patriotic Parade’. These processions offer a glimpse into history, blending tradition with modernity through choreographed performances that engage audiences of all ages from 3 p.m. on the 29th and the 30th and 31st, starting from Bukwon Rotary at 1:30 p.m. respectively.

Yeojwacheon, renowned for its cherry blossoms, becomes a sensory delight during the festival. Alongside the cherry blossoms, visitors can enjoy culinary delights at the Cherry Blossom Food Market and experience Yeojwacheon Stream, now enhanced with music, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Gyeonghwa Station, another cherished cherry blossom locale, unveils new experiences and attractions. The refurbished mini-station welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in the nostalgia of old Gyeonghwa Station while offering opportunities to make wishes come true through interactive wishing events.

The thrilling ‘Black Eagles Air Show’ by the Air Force Special Flight Team will also take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The eagerly anticipated ‘2024 Jinhae Military Music Festival’ commences with its grand opening ceremony at Jinhae Public Stadium, features marching band performances this Friday.

Moreover, Jinhae Gunhangje offers rare access to military bases such as the Naval Academy and Naval Jinhae Base Command, providing exclusive experiences like ship tours, turtle ship boarding, and military uniform showcases.

The festival unfolds across Jinhae-gu until April 1st, promising an unforgettable springtime experience.