Image: Busanjin-gu Office
Arts & Culture

Rediscovering Busanjin-gu: A Historical Exhibition

By Haps Staff

Busanjin-gu Office is hosting the ‘Memories in Busanjin-gu, Records History Exhibition’ at Baekyang Hall on the first floor of its building in Buam-dong through June 14th.

This exhibition, commemorating ‘Record Day’ on June 9th, showcases an array of historical records depicting the evolution of Busanjin-gu.

Taking a Step Back in Time

Did you know that once, a 23-meter-high tower stood prominently at Seomyeon Intersection in Busan’s center?

This area, featuring the sole wedding hall at the intersection, was bustling with wedding activities. The scenic Seongjigok Reservoir even graced postcards under the name ‘Busan Reservoir.’ Now, various records tracing the rich history of Busanjin-gu have been curated for public viewing.

Wolsegae wedding hall — Image: Busanjin-gu

The exhibition features 201 records, many of which capture Busanjin-gu before the year 2000, offering insights into its historical lifestyle. These records were collected from residents and other contributors during the ‘Busanjin-gu Memories Record Collection Contest’ held from February to April this year. Out of 245 submissions from 39 participants, 201 records from the 20 winners are now on display.

Among the records are photographs that highlight Busanjin-gu’s 20th-century landscape.

Notably, a black-and-white photo from 1963 showcases the ‘Busan Tower’ in Seomyeon Rotary, which was later demolished in 1981 for urban railway construction. Other photos depict students enjoying picnics or lunches at Gwangmu Elementary School (now Bujeon Elementary School) in 1969 and 1972.

Seongjigak Reservoir postcard — Image: Busanjin-gu Office

Additional highlights include wedding invitations and postcards from the era, such as a 1969 invitation for a wedding at the now-defunct Wolsegae Wedding Hall in Seomyeon, the only wedding venue in Busanjin-gu at the time. One postcard shows the Seongjigok Reservoir, labeled as ‘Busan Water Source’ in Chinese characters.

The exhibition also features Obun-ri National Bond Certificate bonds, listings from the 1970s and 1980s, civil servant salary tables from the 1990s, and a combined issue of the Busanjin Newspaper.

The exhibition is open for free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: June 10 – June 16

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Two Dance Festivals to Check Out This Weekend

Experience Indonesian Culture at the Busan Indonesia Center

Rediscover Busan’s Urban Evolution: Photo Exhibition at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

What’s On in Busan: June 3 – June 9

The Latest

Busan to Launch Campaign to Eradicate Illegal Taxis Around Busan Station

Historic Achievements at the 18th Busan Content Market

Korea Destinations: Namhae-gun Beaches to Open Summer Operations from July 5th

Sancheong-gun Recreates Historical Joseon Ceremony with Musical Performance

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy a Unique Summer Menu With an Italian and French Chef Collaboration

Dongbaekjeon to Introduce New Services

Busan
few clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
78 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
25 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 