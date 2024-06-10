Rediscovering Busanjin-gu: A Historical Exhibition

Busanjin-gu Office is hosting the ‘Memories in Busanjin-gu, Records History Exhibition’ at Baekyang Hall on the first floor of its building in Buam-dong through June 14th.

This exhibition, commemorating ‘Record Day’ on June 9th, showcases an array of historical records depicting the evolution of Busanjin-gu.

Taking a Step Back in Time

Did you know that once, a 23-meter-high tower stood prominently at Seomyeon Intersection in Busan’s center?

This area, featuring the sole wedding hall at the intersection, was bustling with wedding activities. The scenic Seongjigok Reservoir even graced postcards under the name ‘Busan Reservoir.’ Now, various records tracing the rich history of Busanjin-gu have been curated for public viewing.

The exhibition features 201 records, many of which capture Busanjin-gu before the year 2000, offering insights into its historical lifestyle. These records were collected from residents and other contributors during the ‘Busanjin-gu Memories Record Collection Contest’ held from February to April this year. Out of 245 submissions from 39 participants, 201 records from the 20 winners are now on display.

Among the records are photographs that highlight Busanjin-gu’s 20th-century landscape.

Notably, a black-and-white photo from 1963 showcases the ‘Busan Tower’ in Seomyeon Rotary, which was later demolished in 1981 for urban railway construction. Other photos depict students enjoying picnics or lunches at Gwangmu Elementary School (now Bujeon Elementary School) in 1969 and 1972.

Additional highlights include wedding invitations and postcards from the era, such as a 1969 invitation for a wedding at the now-defunct Wolsegae Wedding Hall in Seomyeon, the only wedding venue in Busanjin-gu at the time. One postcard shows the Seongjigok Reservoir, labeled as ‘Busan Water Source’ in Chinese characters.

The exhibition also features Obun-ri National Bond Certificate bonds, listings from the 1970s and 1980s, civil servant salary tables from the 1990s, and a combined issue of the Busanjin Newspaper.

The exhibition is open for free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.