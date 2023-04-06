Refurbished Hadong Rail Bike Reopens

Hadong Rail Bike, which had been temporarily closed since November of last year, was refurbished and reopened at the end of last month.

Hadong Rail Bike operates 70 new rail bikes, including 25 2-seaters and 45 4-seaters, in the 5.3km section of Bukcheon-Yangbo Station on the old Gyeongjeon Line, including the 1.2 km-long Imyeong Tunnel.

Passengers are taken on a tourist train at the old Bukcheon Station where the ticket office is located and moved to the old Yangbo Station, and then tourists drive rail bikes from Yangbo Station to Bukcheon Station.

The rail bike runs 6 times a day from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm regardless of weekdays, weekends, or holidays.

The fare is KRW 30,000 for a 2-seater and KRW 40,000 for a 4-seater, with discounts of 50% for a person of national merit or a disabled person with a Hadong-gun ID card, 30% for Hadong-gun residents or the disabled, and a 20% discount is applied for group use.

Hadong Rail Bike is a tourist destination located in Bukcheon-myeon, and plans to provide the best tour course to youngsters visiting Hadong in spring.

It is expected to become a tourist attraction in connection with the Hadong World Tea Expo, Flower Yangbi Festival, Autumn Cosmos, and Buckwheat Flower Festival in May.