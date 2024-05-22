Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

“Region-Specific Visa Foreign Student Job Fair” Held Today

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan will host a job fair at the Busan Cinema Center for foreign students under the ‘Region-Specific Visa Excellent Talent Type (F-2-7)’ program this afternoon at 1 p.m.

This event aims to connect foreign students with job opportunities in various industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, conventions, wholesale, and goods brokerage, with 21 companies participating both on-site and online.

This job fair follows last year’s successful pilot project and is organized by the Busan Global City Foundation, with support from the Busan Economic Promotion Agency and the Busan Immigration Office.

The job fair is part of the Ministry of Justice’s initiative to address population decline and boost the local economy.

The ‘Region-Specific Visa Excellent Local Talent Category (F-2-7)’ aims to attract global talent to Busan, promoting it as a favorable city for studying abroad and professional growth.

Approximately 300 individuals, including foreign students, graduates, and representatives from 100 local businesses, are expected to participate.

Additionally, an online recruitment platform (jobfair.busanjob.net/d2) will be available, providing company information and job listings for international students. Interested students can register in advance or attend on the day of the event.

The ‘Region-Specific Visa Excellent Local Talent Category’ targets graduates from local universities and skilled foreigners meeting specific criteria. It allows these individuals to obtain residence visas on the condition they reside or work in designated areas experiencing population decline, such as Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu.

Employed foreign talents will receive a recommendation letter from the Mayor of Busan, facilitating their visa status change. Once approved by the Ministry of Justice, they can live and work in Busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotte Hotels & Resorts to Open L7 Near Haeundae Beach Next Month

18th Busan Content Market to Host Global Media Leaders

Interview: 5 Questions With H.E. Dawn Bennet, New Zealand Ambassador to Korea

New Hotels to Open in Haeundae This Summer

How Does the Esports Market in the US Compare with South Korea?

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For May

The Latest

Gift-Giving Event at Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Airport Station Being Held on the 24th

Busan International Performing Arts Festival Offers a Celebration of Global Performances

2024 Moonlight Ancient Tombs Night Tour Announced

Sacheon City to Hold KBS Open Concert to Commemorate the Opening of the Aerospace Administration

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Korea in Photos: Junam Reservoir Ecological Trail, Yuchae and Cosmos Flower Road in Full Bloom

Busan
overcast clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
79 %
3.5kmh
100 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 