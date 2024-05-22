“Region-Specific Visa Foreign Student Job Fair” Held Today

The city of Busan will host a job fair at the Busan Cinema Center for foreign students under the ‘Region-Specific Visa Excellent Talent Type (F-2-7)’ program this afternoon at 1 p.m.

This event aims to connect foreign students with job opportunities in various industries, including manufacturing, hospitality, conventions, wholesale, and goods brokerage, with 21 companies participating both on-site and online.

This job fair follows last year’s successful pilot project and is organized by the Busan Global City Foundation, with support from the Busan Economic Promotion Agency and the Busan Immigration Office.

The job fair is part of the Ministry of Justice’s initiative to address population decline and boost the local economy.

The ‘Region-Specific Visa Excellent Local Talent Category (F-2-7)’ aims to attract global talent to Busan, promoting it as a favorable city for studying abroad and professional growth.

Approximately 300 individuals, including foreign students, graduates, and representatives from 100 local businesses, are expected to participate.

Additionally, an online recruitment platform (jobfair.busanjob.net/d2) will be available, providing company information and job listings for international students. Interested students can register in advance or attend on the day of the event.

The ‘Region-Specific Visa Excellent Local Talent Category’ targets graduates from local universities and skilled foreigners meeting specific criteria. It allows these individuals to obtain residence visas on the condition they reside or work in designated areas experiencing population decline, such as Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu.

Employed foreign talents will receive a recommendation letter from the Mayor of Busan, facilitating their visa status change. Once approved by the Ministry of Justice, they can live and work in Busan.