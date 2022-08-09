Image: City of Busan
Regional Exchanges Related to Japan by the Joseon Tongsinsa Resumed

BeFM News

The Busan Foundation for Arts and Culture announced that it resumed regional exchanges related to Japan by the Joseon Tongsinsa, which had been suspended after the pandemic.

A delegation of the Cultural Foundation visited Tsushima and Shimonoseki, Japan for four days from the 5th to confirm their will to resume cultural exchange through the Joseon Tongsinsa.

Tsushima is geographically closest to Korea, and as the first port of call for Japan by Joseon Tongsinsa in the past, the ‘Izuhara Port Festival’ was held on the first Saturday and Sunday of August every year, and Shimonoseki City holds the ‘Bakan Festival’ on the third Saturday and Sunday of August every year.

