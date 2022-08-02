Registration for the 27th Busan International Film Festival Badges, Now Available

The 27th Busan International Film Festival is pleased to announce the resumption of sales for Festival/Cinephile badges, which had been suspended for the past two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Festival badges for domestic/overseas film professionals, film-related institutions, and film festival delegates, and also Cinephile badges for undergraduate/graduate students in film studies, as well as pre-existing BIFF badges such as those for the Asian Contents & Film Market, are expected to make the festival more dynamic and colorful.

Film and film festival professionals are eligible for Festival badges, while the Cinephile badges are issued to undergraduate and graduate students majoring in film studies. The different badges will be issued at specified desks, and badge holders can watch up to four selections per day.

The general registration period for the Festival badges will open online from Aug 1 (Mon) to Aug 31 (Wed), and the second registration period will be held from Sep 1 (Thurs) to Sep 15 (Thurs). The registration for Cinephile badges will be from Aug 1 (Thurs) to Sep 5 (Mon), and on-site registration will not be accepted. Further badge information can be found on the BIFF website (www.biff.kr/eng/default.asp).

The 27th Busan International Film Festival, returning after a three-year hiatus, will take place over the course of 10 days from Oct 5 (Wed) to Oct 14 (Fri) at the Busan Cinema Center.