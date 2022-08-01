Regular Sales for Paid Seats for the 17th Busan Fireworks Festival Begin Today at 2 p.m.

The Busan Fireworks Festival, which will be held normally for the first time in three years, will be held on November 5th.

The city of Busan and the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee announced that paid seats for the 17th Busan Fireworks Festival will be officially sold starting at 2 pm today.

The ‘Busan Fireworks Festival’ celebrates its 17th anniversary this year since it started as part of the commemorative event of the APEC Summit in 2005. It was held normally until 2019, but was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

There are a total of 6,000 paid seats, including R seats with tables and chairs (1,000 seats) and S seats (5,000 seats) with chairs only. You can reserve R and S seats online at Yes24 Ticket, an official sales agency, and only S seats can be purchased directly at all branches of Busan Bank.

R seat tickers cost 100,000 won, while S seats cost 70,000 won

All proceeds from the fireworks festival will be used for the expansion of fireworks production, convenience for visitors, and expansion of safety facilities.

At this year’s Busan Fireworks Festival, the city plans to wish for the successful hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo with various programs for visitors to enjoy together, such as an overseas invitation fireworks show and the Busan Multi Fireworks Show for about an hour, and a cheering exhibition for the Busan World Expo 2030.