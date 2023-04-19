Regular Weekend Cultural Performances to Begin in Sancheong

Sancheong-gun’s weekends are filled with abundant permanent cultural and artistic performances such as madanggeuk and Korean traditional music performances.

According to Sancheong-gun, from the 22nd to November 5th, “Eolsoo! San & Cheong Healing Permanent Performance” will take place on weekends.

This permanent performance will include Madanggeuk performances that tell stories about excellent figures representing Sancheong and cultural tourism resources, and Korean traditional music performances at the birthplace of Gisan Park Heon-bong, a great teacher of Korean traditional music.

First of all, the permanent performance of Madanggeuk will be held at the lawn plaza of Donguibogam Village, which is in the limelight as the number one healing tour in Korea.

The Keundeul Culture and Arts Center, a professional arts organization, presents different works — Madanggeuk, Hyojajeon, Ojakgyo Arirang, Brier Flower, Nammyung, and Mokhwa — which are storytelling of outstanding figures and cultural tourism resources representing Sancheong.

On the 22nd, at 2:00 p.m., the 20th edition of Ojakgyo Arirang will be the first performance.

Performances are held at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in May and June, at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in August, and at 2 p.m. in October and November, and may change depending on local conditions such as weather.

The first stage, Ojakgyo Arirang, is a delightful wedding grand operation between a boy from the lower village and a flower from the upper village.

The Korean traditional music performance will be held at Gisan Gugakdang located in Namsa Yedam Village, the number one most beautiful village in Korea.

This Gugak performance is a cultural tourism program that connects the Kisan Gugak Hall’s Saturday regular performance, ‘The Story of Kisan with Commentary – Healing Music Healing Concert’, which has been held since 2019.

Starting with ‘Beautiful Companion’ by the Siheung Municipal Traditional Arts Troupe on the 22nd, it will be held every Saturday until November 4th.

From July to the second week of August, it will be closed regularly due to hot weather, and the performance schedule may change depending on local conditions such as weather.

In particular, this year, a stage was prepared where young and talented Korean musicians who inherited the will of Kisan Park Heon-bong, a great teacher of Korean traditional music, could freely showcase their talents.

In addition, performances by masters of Korean traditional music, including traditional performances, will be held.

The Siheung Municipal Traditional Arts Troupe, which presents for the first time, showcases a comprehensive traditional Korean dance with pansori.

lsoA, an exhibition hall where you can see the achievements of Kisan Park Heon-bong as well as an outdoor performance hall is expected to add to the enjoyment.