Busan Metropolitan City has issued changes to the administrative order enhancing some COVID-19 quarantine measures due to the discovery of the first cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant in ROK and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within local communities.

Reinforced Quarantine Measures for the first of the three-stage revised social distancing scheme

(Effective December 10, 2021 until further notice)

Target for Vaccine Pass System

Target Fully vaccinated (including recovered from COVID-19) Exemption Criteria among the Unvaccinated Negative PCR Test Result Medical Reason People aged 18 or younger 1) Entertainment facilities (5 types), ’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls O X X X Velodromes, regattas and race courses, casinos O O X X Visiting patients/residents at hospitals, nursing homes/care facilities and etc. O O X X Facilities for the elderly and disabled 2) △ O X X Indoor sports facilities O O X X Singing rooms O O O O Bathhouses/saunas etc. O O O O Other facilities (restaurants, cafes, etc.) with mandatory vaccine pass system O O O O Rallies (100 to 500 participants) O O O (3)

1) Grant vaccine pass exemptions for people born after Jan. 1, 2010 (effective on Feb. 1, 2022) (No exception for people born before Dec. 31, 2009)

2) Please check the vaccine pass system before you visit facilities (prioritize policy of the Ministry of Health and Welfare)

3) Grant vaccine pass exemptions for school activities or events for education. (prioritize policy of the Office of Education)

Quarantine Measures for Prevention and Control (Common):

Required quarantine rules:

① Wear a mask indoors and outdoors, ② Keep a visitor log,

③ Ventilate regularly (more than 3 times per day),

④ Disinfect regularly (more than one time per day), ⑤ Appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor, ⑥ Public notice of quarantine measures for prevention and control, and facility capacity

Gatherings/Events/Rallies

Private gatherings: Up to 8 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

(Restaurants and Cafes): Up to 8 people (including only one unvaccinated person)

*Except when immediate family are gathering, when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather (including long-distance family gatherings during vacation, weekends, and more); when it is required for the care of children under 12, the elderly, or the disabled (the number of care-givers); when employees of multi-use facilities gather (except employees of entertainment facilities); when people gather for games at outdoor sports facilities (no more than 1.5x the number of players for each sport (only add fully vaccinated people)

※ fully vaccinated participants*: People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 include those who have passed 14 days since getting their second dose of the vaccine or completed an applicable single-dose vaccination.

※ fully vaccinated participants, etc.**: Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, who have a negative result from a PCR test within 48 hours, who have fully recovered from COVID-19, who are not subject to inoculation due to medical reasons with proof of a doctor’s note, or people aged 18 or younger.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus among youths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency will lower the exemption age for the vaccine pass from 18 or younger to 11 or younger. With the change, youths aged 12 to 18 are subject to the vaccine pass. It will take effect on February 1, 2022 after an 8-week grace period.

Other gatherings, events & rallies

– Rallies with less than 100 participants, regardless of vaccination against COVID-19 are allowed

– Rallies with less than 500 participants only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

(Ban on rallies with more than 500 participants)

Eating food is prohibited (Exception: when eating at the event is inevitably necessary such as an all-day or sleep-over event, all participants have to be fully vaccinated)

Multi-use facilities with the mandatory vaccine pass system

Exclusive operation of handwritten entry logs are prohibited.

Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls

(Business Hours) from 05:00 until 24:00

(Capacity) No restrictions

Eating food is prohibited at colatecs and dance halls

Only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or fully recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to use the facilities

Mandatory QR code-based entry log (handwritten entry log is prohibited.)

Singing rooms (including coin singing rooms), bathhouses/saunas, indoor sports facilities, velodromes, regattas and race courses, casinos

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

But, velodromes, regattas and racecourses, casinos, use of the facilities for the elderly or the disabled, and visiting convalescent hospitals, nursing homes/care facilities, are only allowed to use if fully vaccinated or have a negative result from a PCR test

Eating food is prohibited

Velodromes, regattas, and race tracks, casinos: mandatory QR code-based entry log (handwritten entry log is prohibited.)

Restaurants/cafes (including unmanned cafes, hold’em pubs):

(Business hours) No restrictions

All facilities regardless of their size must comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use (may only include one unvaccinated person)

(Eating food) No restrictions

Movie theaters, concert halls, study rooms and cafes, internet cafes (PC rooms), libraries:

(Business hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited

Exceptions for eating food: (movie theaters/concert halls) subsidiary facilities in the venue (libraries, study rooms, and cafes) separate places to eat (PC rooms) partitions between seats

Indoor sports stadium:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited (except for fully vaccinated participants, etc.**)

Private academies, museums, art galleries, science halls, multi-purpose rooms, massage salons, party rooms

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Fully vaccinated participants, etc.** are allowed to use

Eating food is prohibited (except in party rooms)

Multi-use Facilities without restrictions of the vaccine pass system

Game arcades

(Business Hours) No restrictions

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Amusement parks, water parks

(Business Hours) No restrictions

50% of facility capacity

No restrictions on users

(Eating food) No restrictions

Outdoor sports facilities, retail stores, mart, department store

(Business Hours) No restrictions

No restrictions on users

No limit on the number of people

Eating food is prohibited

Exhibits and expos:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Capacity) No restrictions

Comply with one of the following measures:

① less than 100 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

② less than 500 people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

③ Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) and a required negative test result for staff in each booth

Eating food is prohibited

International conferences and workshops:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

Keep one seat empty between seats

Comply with one of the following measures:

① less than 100 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

② less than 500 people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

For international conferences, keeping two seats empty between fixed seats

(Eating food) No restrictions

Wedding halls, ’doljanchi’, funeral homes

(Business Hours) No restrictions

(Eating food) No restrictions

Limit on the number of people (1 person/4㎡)

Comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Keep one seat empty between seats; ③ Install partitions between tables

Comply with one of the following measures:

① less than 100 people, regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19

② less than 500 people only including fully vaccinated participants, etc.**

For weddings, the following is applicable – up to 250 people allowed, regardless of catering (up to 250 people, including 201 fully vaccinated will be allowed to attend weddings.)

Religious facilities:

(Business Hours) No restrictions

50% of facility capacity (except for fully vaccinated participants, etc.**)

No restrictions on users

Eating food is prohibited

Prohibited from chanting or praying loudly

Holding small meetings or choir is allowed when it includes only fully vaccinated people

Businesses considered high-risk:

Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

