Relax in Style With the Ananti “Namhae Package”

Ananti Namhae has announced its new penthouse package to enjoy the comforts of home with beautiful views of the sea.

The all-new “Namhae Package” includes a one-night penthouse stay in their newly renovated rooms.

It also features pizza sets to be enjoyed at a multi-party or their onsite restaurant depending on the date, chicken and beer set delivered to the room, and a breakfast buffet.

For those looking to relax, take a dip in the sauna and soak in the bathtub looking out at the sea with magnificent views.

The first 100 guests will also receive a New Zealand Red Seal Propolis toothpaste set containing propolis and herbal ingredients.

Prices start at 485,000 won and can be reserved on the hotel’s website.