Image: Ananti Namhae
Relax in Style With the Ananti “Namhae Package”

Ananti Namhae has announced its new penthouse package to enjoy the comforts of home with beautiful views of the sea.

The all-new “Namhae Package” includes a one-night penthouse stay in their newly renovated rooms.

It also features pizza sets to be enjoyed at a multi-party or their onsite restaurant depending on the date, chicken and beer set delivered to the room, and a breakfast buffet.

For those looking to relax, take a dip in the sauna and soak in the bathtub looking out at the sea with magnificent views.

The first 100 guests will also receive a New Zealand Red Seal Propolis toothpaste set containing propolis and herbal ingredients.

Prices start at 485,000 won and can be reserved on the hotel’s website.

Hilton Hotel’s Temporary Dining Operation Changes

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan Hilton Hotel has temporarily changed its operation schedule for its food services due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Aroi’s Bbing Bbing at Millak Waterfront Park

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This Thai restaurant offers great selections of Southeast Asian alcohol including Sangsom, and Singha, Chang and Saigon beer in a lovely open space in addition to simple Thai delicacies.
Read more

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

