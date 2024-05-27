Relaxation Area For Your Family. What to Choose For Your Home Design

Who among us doesn’t like to go out of town in the summer to soak up the sun, breathe clean air, and take a break from the bustle of the city? Making these dreams come true is not as difficult as it seems – especially if you have a house and want to decorate it with outdoor furniture. We offer you several classic and unusual ideas for organizing a comfortable and practical recreation area in a country house for the whole family.

Patio

A patio (from Spanish – courtyard) is an area with garden furniture where you can comfortably sit for gatherings with friends or reading books. You can set up such an area on the porch or backyard. The main thing is to take care of comfortable and durable furniture. Outdoor furniture should be wear-resistant and reliable. Nowadays, manufacturers are increasingly looking for furniture from Dubai, because due to high temperatures in summer, sandstorms, and winds, furniture in Dubai is one of the most durable. People often order outdoor rattan furniture because it is excellent value for money, and such exterior items will fit perfectly into any design. You can add soft sofas, pillows, and a table. In addition, garden furniture can be placed under a pergola arch, and decorate the space with flowers and beautiful lighting.

Barbecue

A barbecue on the site is a necessity because everyone likes to fry meat in the lap of nature. With the help of a barbecue area, you can prepare your garden for a special event. Instead of a simple metal box, you can build something more interesting. So, it is better to lay out the site with tiles, boards, or gravel, and organize the fire from brick or stone. You can place outdoor furniture by the fire – chairs, benches, or even hemp – all this will allow a large group to sit around the fire. To make the recreation area look stylish, it is enough to decorate it with garlands or lanterns.

Swing

A large swing on the site is ideal for sleeping, drinking tea, and watching movies on a laptop. They are not particularly difficult to construct yourself using doors, construction pallets, wood, and thick textiles. This can also be part of a children’s play area because it is suitable for both toddlers and older children. And if you like to lie and swing at the same time, contemplating the blue sky, dozing in the fresh air, or reading a book under a shady tree, then pay attention to the hammock. You can hang several pieces nearby to spend time with family and friends.

Tent

An excellent alternative to a hammock would be a tent or canopy. They are sold in hypermarkets with country paraphernalia and other specialized stores. Sometimes it is easier to build such an awning with your own hands – you only need a frame of boards, metal rods, and a piece of thick fabric. Under the tent, you can put outdoor furniture – a table, chairs, and benches, and gather for dinner with the whole family.

Pool

Not all people can afford a full-fledged swimming pool near their homes. A cheaper analog is a homemade structure made from blocks of hay and thick film. It is easy to make with your own hands and just as easy to disassemble at the end of the season. Sun loungers with umbrellas can be placed along the pool – this way children can play in the water and adults can watch them play.

In general, it is not difficult to organize a relaxation area for the whole family – first of all, it will depend on your hobbies and how you prefer to relax. These could be options for active sports or yoga, or places where you can happily lie down, eat, or sunbathe.