While the Gwangalli M Drone Show had its major 1,500 drone show last weekend, the rest of the month returns to its regular schedule.

Suyeong-gu will continue its permanent Gwangalli M Drone performance every Saturday night with a new theme every week in April.

The 10-minute show will have two nightly performances each Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

April Performance Schedule

April 8 — Sweet and Sour Fruit

April 15 — Space Exploration

April 22 — Earth Day

April 29 — Dinosaur World