Remember Heroes UN Veterans Photo Exhibition

‘Remember Heroes in Busan Photo Exhibition’ will take place until the 23rd at the exhibition room on the second floor of City Hall.

This photo exhibition is held during the ‘2021 Busan UN Week’, October 22 through November 11, which aims to realize ‘Busan, the center of international peace and to raise awareness and consensus on sustainable development, a common goal of the international community.

In the photo exhibition, the works of artist Ra Mi-hyeon, who has been taking photos of veterans from the Korean War since 2017, have been visiting countries that participated in the Korean War, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition, you can see works filmed under the title ‘Project Soldier’, wartime stories, and various video materials, as well as letters of thanks and peace messages from citizens.