Renaissance of Argentine Cinema Event Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting the “Renaissance of Argentine Cinema” event from November 17 through December 4.
14 classic films from Argentina will be screened.
Event Information
Period: November 17 – December 4, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
The Clan / El Clan
Carancho
Lion’s Den / Leonera
El bonaerense
The Idea of a Lake / La idea de un lago
Back to Stay / Abrir puertas y ventanas
The Little Match Girl / La vendedora de fósforos
The Gold Bug / El escarabajo de oro
Castro
Viola
They All Lie / Todos mienten
The Stolen Man / El hombre robado
La flor
Extraordinary Stories / Historias extraordinarias