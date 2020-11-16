EntertainmentMovies & TV

Renaissance of Argentine Cinema Event Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center is hosting the “Renaissance of Argentine Cinema” event from November 17 through December 4.

14 classic films from Argentina will be screened.

Event Information

Period: November 17 – December 4, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

The Clan / El Clan

Carancho

Lion’s Den / Leonera

El bonaerense

The Idea of a Lake / La idea de un lago

Back to Stay / Abrir puertas y ventanas

The Little Match Girl / La vendedora de fósforos

The Gold Bug / El escarabajo de oro

Castro

Viola

They All Lie / Todos mienten

The Stolen Man / El hombre robado

La flor

Extraordinary Stories / Historias extraordinarias

Movie Times

blank
