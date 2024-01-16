Reorganized ‘Visit Busan Pass’ to Resume February 1

The city of Busan has reorganized the ‘Visit Busan Pass,’ a card offering foreign tourists convenient access to major tourist attractions.

Sales, which were temporarily suspended for reorganization, will resume from the 1st of next month.

The pass now includes four new free affiliated stores, namely Club DOasis, Yacht Holic, Brush Theater (Magic Media Show ‘Polly Pop’), and Moving Photo Shop (Flip Book Studio), bringing the total affiliated stores to 146, with 36 offering free admission.

Since its launch in February last year, the Visit Busan Pass has sold 91,131 tickets, with the 48-hour ticket being the most popular at 70%, followed by the 24-hour ticket (25%), the Big 5 (3%), and the Big 3 (2%).

The city is considering adjusting pass prices in response to increases in admission ticket costs for affiliated facilities.

The existing prices were 49,000 won for 24-hour pass, 69,000 won for 48-hour pass, 45,000 won for Big 3, and 65,000 won for Big 5.

The cost-effectiveness of the Visit Busan Pass was quite high as the adult all-day ticket at Lotte World Adventure Busan, a free member store, was 47,000 won.

As of November last year, more than half of the users by nationality were from Taiwan (59%), followed by Hong Kong (12%), Malaysia (9%), and Japan (7%).