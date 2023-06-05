Image: YouTube
Busan News

Repair Work Begins on Chunghon Tower in Jungang Park

By BeFM News

Repair work has started on the 70-meter-high Chunghon Tower in Jungang Park in Jung-gu District.

Repairs will continue until September 19th.

The repair work will focus on damages to the joint and the nine stone slates on the pillars of the tower that are at risk of falling off.

During the construction, the area will be restricted from access, making it difficult to pay respects.

The annual memorial service held at the tower on Memorial Day will also be held at Busan City Hall this year, and only major figures will stop by the tower for a while.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
18.9 ° C
18.9 °
18.9 °
83 %
6.8kmh
100 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 