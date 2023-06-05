Repair Work Begins on Chunghon Tower in Jungang Park

Repair work has started on the 70-meter-high Chunghon Tower in Jungang Park in Jung-gu District.

Repairs will continue until September 19th.

The repair work will focus on damages to the joint and the nine stone slates on the pillars of the tower that are at risk of falling off.

During the construction, the area will be restricted from access, making it difficult to pay respects.

The annual memorial service held at the tower on Memorial Day will also be held at Busan City Hall this year, and only major figures will stop by the tower for a while.