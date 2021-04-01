Lifestyle

How to Report Safety Issues Online in Korea

Dynamic Busan Staff

Safety anywhere in the world should be of utmost importance. But, it can be difficult to report issues in a foreign country.

The Safety e-Report website, available in Korean and English, bridges the gap for anyone who needs to report a safety issue in Korea.

Operated by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Safety e-Report homepage offers a place for people to report on minor to serious accidents in daily life at home, workplaces, on roads, in schools, in natural public environments such as mountains, the beach and more.

Examples of reported safety issues can include environmental issues such as structural cracks in buildings and inadequate safety equipment as well as policy and custom-related issues.

To file a complaint, visit the homepage and click the “safety report” menu. From there, attach either photographs or images of the reported incident and mark the location on the included map. Registration for civil complaints can be submitted as soon as any required information in regards to hazardous factors and expected actions to be taken is provided.

In addition, the e-Safety homepage will display the number of reports made by individuals as well as resolved reports, as well as details on reports.

The service’s English support was introduced at the end of 2017. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is also preparing to support other languages on the Safety e-Report website, including Chinese and Japanese.

There were more than 210,000 received reports through the website in 2017, a 40 percent increase compared to 2016.

Information: The Safety e-Report site can be also be utilized by downloading the official smartphone app on both Apple and Android smartphone devices by searching “safety e-report.”

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Busan Raising its Social Distancing Measures Back to Level 2 — Here’s What it Means For You

Haps Staff -
Starting at noon on April 2nd, the social distancing stage in Busan will be upgraded to the second level. 
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

Busan City News -
World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.
Read more
Lifestyle

Suyeong-gu’s Drone Light Show Gets the Green Light

Haps Staff -
Suyeong-gu's plan to have a permanent drone show has been given the go-ahead after receiving approval and securing the budget.
Read more
Lifestyle

Banyan Tree to Open Busan Location in Gijang

Haps Staff -
Another high-class luxury brand has set its sights on Busan as Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts will open in the city in 2023
Read more
Lifestyle

“Life in Busan” Mobile App Provides COVID-19 Related Emergency Information in Six Languages

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has announced that it will provide COVID-19 related quarantine information in six different languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Russian through the mobile application “Life in Busan”.
Read more
Lifestyle

BFIC Recruiting Members for 2nd ‘Busan Foreign Residents Representatives Conference’

Haps Staff -
The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation is recruiting members for its 2nd 'Busan Foreign Residents' Representatives Conference'.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
54 %
9.3kmh
0 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 