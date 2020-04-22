Requirements for Public Face Mask Purchases for Foreigners Extended

Foreigners who have been staying in Korea over a long period, but have not been able to purchase public masks without health insurance can purchase them at pharmacies as of April 20 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Korea.

Required documents to buy them are their Alien registration card, permanent residence card, or residence report card.

Public Sellers for Masks in Busan

1,523 Pharmacies, Post offices in Gijang-gun, Nonghyup Hanaro Mart’s 26 branches in Busan

Online Public Face Mask Availability Service in Busan

The city of Busan is offering a face mask availability service at local pharmacies in the Busan area.

The service is available at www.busan.go.kr/maskinfo (Korean)