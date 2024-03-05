Reservations for the “Ship Tour Event” at the Jinhae Gunhang Festival Begin

The 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival has announced the commencement of advance reservations for the highly anticipated ‘Ship Tour Event.’

From March 4 to March 20, you can secure spots for this exclusive experience, set to run from March 23rd to April 1st at Jinhae Naval Base Command’s Pier 11.

This rare opportunity grants access to Marado, Ilchulbong, and the Korea Maritime Corps, including a ride aboard the training ship Hanbada.

Reservations can be made online via the official Jinhae Gunhang Festival website.

The festival, spanning 10 days from March 23 to April 1, boasts a rich lineup of events, including military base openings, parades, multimedia fireworks, cherry blossom tours, starlight festivals, air shows, and music concerts.