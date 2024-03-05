Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Reservations for the “Ship Tour Event” at the Jinhae Gunhang Festival Begin

By Haps Staff

The 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival has announced the commencement of advance reservations for the highly anticipated ‘Ship Tour Event.’

From March 4 to March 20, you can secure spots for this exclusive experience, set to run from March 23rd to April 1st at Jinhae Naval Base Command’s Pier 11.

This rare opportunity grants access to Marado, Ilchulbong, and the Korea Maritime Corps, including a ride aboard the training ship Hanbada.

Reservations can be made online via the official Jinhae Gunhang Festival website.

The festival, spanning 10 days from March 23 to April 1, boasts a rich lineup of events, including military base openings, parades, multimedia fireworks, cherry blossom tours, starlight festivals, air shows, and music concerts.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Geoje Island Flower Festival’ Selected as the 2024 Gyeongnam Regional Specialty Festival

Gimhae to Strengthen Support for Foreign Residents and Multicultural Families

Changwon Junam Reservoir Trails and Ecological Learning Facilities Open

Korea Destinations: Hadong Rail Bike Reopens for Spring Season

Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival Selected as the 2024 Asian Night Festival by the World Festivals Association

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

The Latest

Here’s How Every University in Busan Fared This Year Filling Their Registration Quota

Sales of 48-Hour “Visit Busan Pass” Suspended Until March 24

3월에 가볼 만한 곳, 봄날의 자전거 여행

‘Geoje Island Flower Festival’ Selected as the 2024 Gyeongnam Regional Specialty Festival

Drone Show Korea 2024

Cool Down this Spring With The Rose of Sharon Special

Busan
light rain
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
81 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
7 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 