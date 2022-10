The Trade Ministry said that it will raise the residential gas rate by nearly 16%.

Starting yesterday, the residential gas prices will jump by 15.9%. The change will increase the monthly residential gas bill by 5,400 won for the average household in Seoul.

Amid soaring energy prices, the state power company KEPCO also decided to hike up the unit fuel cost, increasing the monthly electricity bill by about 2,270 won for the average 4-person household.