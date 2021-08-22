NewsBusan News

Residents Angry After Air Force Plans to Install Radar on Mt. Jangsan

Haps Staff

Protests from nearby residents are growing after it was discovered that the Korean Air Force secretly planned to install radar equipment at the top of Mt. Jangsan.

The Jangsan Residents Village Council announced that it opposes the plan of the Air Force’s “Green Pine Radar” that was announced to be installed on the 11th according to local media reports.

Jangsan is currently in the process of pursuing the designation of a municipal park and opposition says that it is contradictory to have a radar with stronger electromagnetic waves than THAAD.

The Air Force, however, contradicts the claims that the electromagnetic waves are harmful and do not cause any health concerns for nearby residents.

The electromagnetic wave was reported to be at 0.62W per m2 which is less than the 6W standard according to Lee Chang-woo, former Chairman of the Busan Metropolitan City Party.

Haeundae-gu district office has requested detailed installation data on the radar from the Air Force.

The radar is expected to be installed later this year.

 

Haps Staff
