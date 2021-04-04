Residents Complain About Manure Smell on Dalmaji

An unexpected manure smell on Dalmaji Hill caused discomfort to cherry blossom visitors over the weekend resulting in many complaints to the Haeundae District office.

The cause of the smell is from nearby fields which grow vegetables that were recently fertilized.

There are many fields that get sprayed with fertilizer in March and April around the area which results in the manure smell each spring.

Though the Haeundae District fielded many complaints, they aren’t able to do anything because the crops are grown on private property.