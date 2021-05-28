Restaurants and Cafe Hours Extended to 11 pm From Monday

Restrictions on dining and cafe hours will be slightly eased from Monday with the Busan governments easing of its guidelines.

Though the city lowered its restrictions to Level 1.5 last week, measures on operating hours at restaurants and cafes were left the same, which meant a 10 p.m. closing.

The city announced yesterday that it plans to partially ease the quarantine measures strengthened at some establishments from the 31st after reflecting on public opinion and current quarantine conditions.

Accordingly, restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, food stalls, and five entertainment establishments, including Hold’em Pubs and singing practice rooms will get an hour extension to operation until 11 pm starting on the 31st.

Although there is still a risk of the spread of a mutant virus in an unknown path or adjacent regions, the number of confirmed cases in the last one week has decreased from the previous week, and the infection situation such as a decrease in the number of critically ill patients and the availability of bed spaces have been relatively stably managed.

In addition, the city plans to closely analyze the status of the occurrence of weekly confirmed cases, and review steps such as step adjustment and reinforcement of quarantine measures.

Groups of more than five people will still not be able to gather.

