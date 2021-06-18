Restaurants, Cafes Will Have No Time Restrictions From Monday For Two Weeks

Starting Monday next week, entertainment establishments including singing practice rooms which are currently restricted to midnight in accordance with social distancing measures will be fully permitted without time restrictions.

The city of Busan said yesterday that it will lift the strengthened quarantine measures at some establishments from the 21st in consideration of the current infection trend and economic difficulties.

Accordingly, the business hours of five entertainment establishments, hold’em pubs, singing practice rooms, and food stalls, which were restricted to operation until midnight, will be opened without restrictions starting Monday next week.

Restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores that were allowed to eat until midnight will open without time restrictions as well.

Restrictions on the operation of sweat facilities such as saunas and jjimjilbangs, which were banned due to COVID-19 concerns, will be lifted.

The measures will take effect for two weeks until July 4th.

Busan will also remain at social distancing level 1.5.