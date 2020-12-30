Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.

According to the Seo-gu Office, 59 students and faculty members at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School were diagnosed with food poisoning last month.

As a result of the investigation, common E. coli was identified in the preserved food.

Preserved food is a food that is kept for a certain period of time to determine the cause of food poisoning.

However, the authorities found in their investigation that the common E. coli from the preserved food is most likely not associated with the outbreak of food poisoning.

They determined so due to detecting enterotoxin coli (ETEC) and intestinal hygroscopic coli (EAEC), which are food poisoning bacteria, in those who were diagnosed with food poisoning.