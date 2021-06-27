Travel

Resuming International Flights to be Put on Hold For The Time Being

South Korea’s major airline carriers have put plans to restart international flights to China, Japan, and Southeast Asia as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many countries.

The government has been seeking “travel bubbles” with countries with low case counts, however, several countries in Southeast Asia including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia are currently experiencing rising outbreaks and lockdowns.

Asiana Airlines and T’way Air will reportedly resume flights to Saipan from July 24 and 29, respectively, with a once-a-week service from Incheon according to KBS World News.

At Busan’s Gimhae International Airpot, there is only currently one international flight a week from Qingdao to Busan operating.

 

