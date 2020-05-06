NewsBusan News

Retail Sales Increase as Customers Return to Shopping Malls

BeFM News

During the so-called Golden Holiday period which began on May 1st, sales in Busan’s distribution industry saw slightly higher figures than the same period last year.

Sales at Lotte Department Store increased 10.5% on-year from the 30th of last month to the 5th of this month and sales at the Lotte Outlets in Dongbusan and Gimhae also increased by 38%.

Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City reported a 6% increase in sales during the 4 days.

Household goods and children’s products increased in sales and cosmetics, which had been faltering, also went up by more than 10% as shoppers who have been staying home finally have returned to the World’s biggest department store.

 

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM.

Travel

