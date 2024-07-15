Retailers Gear Up for 2024 Paris Olympics with Exciting Promotions

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just over a week away, the distribution industry is ramping up efforts to boost related specials and create an Olympic atmosphere.

Major department stores are hosting sportswear exhibitions and France-themed events.

The fashion industry is highlighting the functionality of Olympic athletes’ attire, while liquor and beverage companies sponsoring the games are amplifying the excitement with large-scale advertisements and events.

Lotte Department Store will host ‘The Sports 2024’ event, offering discounts on sports products from the 19th of this month until the 4th of next month at branches nationwide. Discounts of 20-60% will be available on around 60 items, including popular sports brand clothing, outdoor sunglasses, and UV protection products.

Additionally, Lotte Department Store will feature a North Face pop-up store, ‘National Team Replica Collection’, starting on the 19th. This pop-up store will be held sequentially in six locations, beginning with the Busan and Seoul main stores, Gimpo Airport store, and Time Villas Suwon. It will showcase approximately 20 items, including the Paris Olympic award ceremony uniform, lightweight windbreaker jackets, t-shirts, and backpacks.

Hyundai Department Store is also holding a sports brand discount event from today until the 4th of next month in anticipation of the Paris Olympics.

Shinsegae Department Store’s Shinsegae Academy has prepared around 90 lectures on French culture, art, and cuisine in celebration of the Olympics.

Sports brands sponsoring the uniforms of Olympic athletes are focusing on the functionality of materials and design.

Kolon Sports is supplying uniforms to the Korean national archery and golf teams, emphasizing technical prowess. They provide long-sleeved and short-sleeved tops, long pants and shorts, training tops and bottoms, inner T-shirts, hats, and archery shoes, with 3D pattern technology tailored to the movement mechanisms of the arms and shoulders.

Kolon’s golf brand sponsors the national golf team uniforms, inspired by the Taegeuk pattern of the Taegeukgi and Geon-Gon-Gam-Ri. Functional fabrics with absorption and quick-drying, UV protection, and ventilation are used to maintain performance in high temperatures. Vests, windbreakers, and raincoats are also included to help cope with weather changes.

The liquor and beverage sectors are equally active. OB Beer, the official beer partner of the Paris Olympics, has released a campaign commercial featuring a message of unity and the Korean national team. They will also promote Korean liquor culture and ‘K-beer’ at ‘Korea House’ near the Eiffel Tower in Paris during the Olympics.

Coca-Cola has introduced a limited edition ‘Olympic Special Edition’ to commemorate the Paris Olympics, incorporating elements symbolizing the event throughout the packaging. The Eiffel Tower in the five colors of the Olympic rings is a notable feature. A 490ml jumbo can is also available as part of the ‘Olympic Special Edition Pack’.