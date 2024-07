Check out a retrospective of French filmmakers Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet at the Busan Cinema Center through August 11.

Event Information

Period: Through August 11, 2024

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List/Movie Times