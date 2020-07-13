Retrospective on Wim Wenders Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2.
Event Information
Period: July 14 – August 2, 2020
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth / senior and morning movie 4,000 won
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
The Salt of the Earth
Pina
Don’t Come Knocking
The Blues- the soul of a man
Buena Vista Social Club
Al di là delle nuvole
Lisbon Story
Faraway, So Close! / In weiter Ferne, so nah!
Until the End of the World / Bis ans Ende der Welt
Wings of Desire / Der Himmel über Berlin
Tokyo-Ga
Paris, Texas
The State of Things / Der Stand der Dinge
Lightning Over Water
The American Friend / Der amerikanische Freund
Kings of the Road / Im Lauf der Zeit
Alice in the Cities / Alice in den Städten
The Goalkeeper’s Fear of the Penalty / Die Angst des Tormanns beim Elfmeter