EntertainmentMovies & TV

Retrospective on Wim Wenders Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff

18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2.

Event Information

Period: July 14 – August 2, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth / senior and morning movie 4,000 won

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

The Salt of the Earth

Pina

Don’t Come Knocking

The Blues- the soul of a man

Buena Vista Social Club

Al di là delle nuvole

Lisbon Story

Faraway, So Close! / In weiter Ferne, so nah!

Until the End of the World / Bis ans Ende der Welt

Wings of Desire / Der Himmel über Berlin

Tokyo-Ga

Paris, Texas

The State of Things / Der Stand der Dinge

Lightning Over Water

The American Friend / Der amerikanische Freund

Kings of the Road / Im Lauf der Zeit

Alice in the Cities / Alice in den Städten

The Goalkeeper’s Fear of the Penalty / Die Angst des Tormanns beim Elfmeter

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

They’re Back! – Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
The "2020 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings" at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from July 15 to August 26 at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more
BIFF

BIFF May Make a 400 Car Drive-In Movie Theater at Busan North Port

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Film Festival is considering opening a 400 car drive-in movie theater this year near the Busan International Passenger Terminal in Dong-gu.
Read more
Movies & TV

15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

BeFM News -
The 15th Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival (BIKY) will kick off on the 7th, where some 180 works from 50 countries will be screened.
Read more
Movies & TV

16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival to be Online This Year

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music Film Festival confirmed that this year's festival will be a non-face-to-face film festival.
Read more
Movies & TV

GODARD II Screening at the Busan Cinema Center Until July 5th

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard's films until July 5th.
Read more
Movies & TV

Six Popular Korean Films Being Screened With English Subtitles at the Busan Cinema Center

Haps Staff -
Six popular Korean movies are currently being screened at the Busan Cinema Center in Centum City with English subtitles.
Read more

The Latest

6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival Features Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
This weekend's performances at the 6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival features Mozart's opera "The Marriage of Figaro".
Read more

Masks Will Be Required at Five Beaches in Busan, Night Time Eating and Drinking Hours Ban Announced

Travel Haps Staff -
Starting on July 20, people who don't wear masks on Haeundae Beach will be subject to up to a 3 million won fine.
Read more

Heavy Rains Once Again Pound Busan Causing Lots of Damage

Busan News BeFM News -
Three days since 200mm of torrential rains hit the city, Busan recorded more than 120 millimeters, flooding roads and collapsing empty houses and walls yesterday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Retrospective on Wim Wenders Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2.
Read more

Busan Office of Education Releases Summer Vacation Schedule For Students

Business News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education has announced the summer vacation schedule for elementary, middle, and high schools
Read more
Busan
light rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Dine & Drink Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

Canada’s Victory Party Tonight at HQ Gwangan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Gwangan is congratulating Canadians tonight as they were the winners of HQ's annual USA VS Canada drink-off last weekend.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For July at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea