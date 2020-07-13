Retrospective on Wim Wenders Begins Today at the Busan Cinema Center

18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2.

Event Information

Period: July 14 – August 2, 2020

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth / senior and morning movie 4,000 won

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

The Salt of the Earth

Pina

Don’t Come Knocking

The Blues- the soul of a man

Buena Vista Social Club

Al di là delle nuvole

Lisbon Story

Faraway, So Close! / In weiter Ferne, so nah!

Until the End of the World / Bis ans Ende der Welt

Wings of Desire / Der Himmel über Berlin

Tokyo-Ga

Paris, Texas

The State of Things / Der Stand der Dinge

Lightning Over Water

The American Friend / Der amerikanische Freund

Kings of the Road / Im Lauf der Zeit

Alice in the Cities / Alice in den Städten

The Goalkeeper’s Fear of the Penalty / Die Angst des Tormanns beim Elfmeter