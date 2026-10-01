Revamped Nodeul Island Draws More Than 100,000 Visitors in First 10 Days

More than 100,000 people visited Seoul’s newly opened waterfront spaces on Nodeul Island during their first 10 days, as the Han River destination begins a long-term transformation into a major arts and leisure hub.

The revamped area opened on September 18 and recorded more than 104,000 visitors through September 28. Around 50,000 visited during the first two weekends alone.

New attractions include an ecological garden overlooking the Han River, a natural playground for children, a grass garden and a 1.5-kilometer circular walking and running trail.

Cultural programs are also being introduced, including a Saturday pop-up library, Sunday picnic days, evening busking performances and food trucks.

From October 2 to 11, Nodeul Island will host the Seoul Light Hangang Bitseom Festival, featuring laser art and other light-based media installations.

Visitors can also preview the island’s future development through the “NODEUL: NEXT SCENE” AR experience. The project is scheduled to expand with a floating garden in 2027, followed by seven elevated gardens and aerial walkways as part of the planned Sky Art Garden in 2030.

The overall transformation is being designed by British architect Thomas Heatherwick, whose concept draws inspiration from Korea’s mountainous landscape and aims to connect the island’s waterfront, ground-level and elevated spaces.

Seoul also plans to improve the island’s natural environment by replacing invasive and non-native plants with native species and enhancing habitat for the endangered narrow-mouthed frog.