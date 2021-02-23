Located in the Golden Mercia Building in Marine City, Chi Chi Boo is a Japanese ramen lovers’ delight.

With seven styles of ramen to choose from — including all standard ramens and their signature tonkotsu ramen, shio (salt), shoyo (soy sauce) and miso — the menu also includes some rice dishes with tuna and pork to satisfy any picky eater.

The restaurant itself is tastefully decorated with a Japanese theme, and seating accommodates up to 30 people at a time. The open kitchen also lets you watch the chefs preparing your meal.

Prices range from 8,000 won to 9,500 won for ramen and 3,500 to 8,000 for smaller rice dishes.

Restaurant Info:

Open daily

8 am to midnight

Tel: 051-731-7790

Address: Wooshin Golden Mercia 1st floor, 1410-2, U-dong, Haeundae-gu