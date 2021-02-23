Dine & DrinkEat Like a Local

Busan Bites: Chi Chi Boo Japanese Ramen

Sia Lee

Located in the Golden Mercia Building in Marine City, Chi Chi Boo is a Japanese ramen lovers’ delight.

With seven styles of ramen to choose from — including all standard ramens and their signature tonkotsu ramen, shio (salt), shoyo (soy sauce) and miso — the menu also includes some rice dishes with tuna and pork to satisfy any picky eater.

The restaurant itself is tastefully decorated with a Japanese theme, and seating accommodates up to 30 people at a time. The open kitchen also lets you watch the chefs preparing your meal.

Prices range from 8,000 won to 9,500 won for ramen and 3,500 to 8,000 for smaller rice dishes.

chi-chi-boo

Restaurant Info:

Open daily

8 am to midnight

Tel: 051-731-7790

Address: Wooshin Golden Mercia 1st floor, 1410-2, U-dong, Haeundae-gu

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Shabu-Shabu Delight – Shabuya on Dalmaji Hill

Yoona Kang -
Lovers of Shabu Shabu have made it into an all-season meal. Shabuya on Dalmaji Hill provides a great ambience, delicious food and a great night out for a date, family or gathering of friends.
Read more
Dine & Drink

da MOIM’s Sushi Special Ends February 28

Haps Staff -
For sushi lovers, a special promotion at da MOIM at the Ananti Hilton ends at the end of this month.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shrimp Overtakes Fish as Leading Online Seafood Seller

Haps Staff -
A resurgence in purchases online has propelled shrimp as the top seller among seafood lover's top choices.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Sumptuous Peking Duck Special at Dorim

Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel’s 43rd-floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special course dinner through March 14th.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Ristorante Holding Special Promotion Until White Day

Haps Staff -
Ristorante, the signature Western cuisine restaurant at Hotel Nongshim is holding a special lunch and dinner special until March 14th.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Dining and Cafe Restrictions Lifted From Today

Haps Staff -
Restrictions on dining and cafe hours are lifted from today inline with the Busan governments easing of its guidelines.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
56 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 