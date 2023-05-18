Reviewing Rule Changes By KBO To Speed Up Games For 2023 Season

The KBO League in South Korea introduced a plethora of rule changes for the 2023 season with one simple goal: Reducing the length per contest.

Per Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency in South Korea, the KBO stressed a goal to finish nine-inning games in three hours and five minutes. In 2016 alone, the average time length for a KBO game was three hours and 23 minutes long. As noted by Jee-ho, 2021 games in the KBO averaged three hours and 14 minutes — even longer than the average Major League Baseball game that year.

The KBO and MLB are among the top sports leagues that customers in the state of Virginia can place wagers on. With shorter games this KBO season, Virginia bettors are using their sign-up bonuses to bet on the first five innings.

First-time bettors in the state of Virginia can take advantage of several special offers from top sportsbooks. This includes $200 from WynnBet when you wager $20, $100 from BetMGM if you bet $100 on a playoff game, $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel when you wager $5 and a “second chance” bet of up to $500 from BetRivers.

Previously, managers/coaches had 30-second time limits for mound visits, but the KBO has dropped that number to 25 seconds per visit.

The KBO Futures League also saw the introduction of a pitch clock (the KBO League has a 12-second pitch clock). After two warning violations from the umpire, a pitcher will be subject to a fine – as will a batter if they violate the clock.

Per Jee-ho, the KBO will also be monitoring umpires closely to make sure they’re properly enforcing the speed-of-play rule changes.

The 2023 KBO regular season commenced on Apr. 1, and it will run through Sept. 10. As of May 15, the defending KBO League Champion SSG Landers were atop the regular season standings based on win percentage.

Similar Rule Changes To Major League Baseball

The KBO isn’t the only major baseball league that recently introduced rule changes with the idea of speeding up games.

Suffice it to say, the changes have brought immediate results for Rob Manfred and company. Per Baseball Reference, the average game length in 2023 (as of May 15) was two hours and 38 minutes — a sharp drop from the average 2022 game time of three hours and six minutes.

This comes two years after MLB saw an average game length of three hours and 11 minutes for the 2021 season, the highest number ever.

In 2018, MLB implemented a limit of six mound visits per nine innings for each club. If a team used up each of those six, there could be an exception where the umpire would grant the club an extra visit upon request from the pitcher.

But things began to change drastically here in the 2023 season, which began less than two months ago. Looking to a) reduce game length and b) increase offense, the league and MLBPA agreed to a plethora of significant rule adjustments.

The big one: The introduction of a pitch clock.

If the opposition has zero runners on base, they will have to work on a 15-second pitch clock. If the other team has a base runner (s), the pitcher will have 20 seconds to throw between pitches. As well, there will be 30 seconds between batters.

If the pitcher violates the 15 or 20-second clock, they’ll be issued an automatic ball. If a batter violates the clock time, they’ll be given an automatic strike. If the umpire grants it, the pitcher can get extra time between pitches.

As a way to increase offense, MLB also eliminated the “infield shift”, made famous by then-Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon in 2006.

The shift was often used to defend against left-handed batters, with an extra fielder covering space between second and first base. But MLB’s new rules now state that each club must have at least two “infielders” on the left side of second base, and two on the right side.

MLB also increased the sizes of first, second and third base from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. This was implemented so that it would encourage clubs to attempt base stealing more often, which would obviously go a long way in increasing more offense in today’s pitcher-dominated game.