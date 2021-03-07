Revitalization of Oryukdo Skywalk Hits a Snag

Plans to revitalize the area around the Oryukdo Skywalk have failed.

Nam-gu district has twice tried to pass the “Oryukdo Skywalk Revitalization Project”, but has been rejected by the Cultural Heritage Administration.

The district proposed plans to extend the skywalk to extend the length of the skywalk by 20-meters and add a musical fountain and a waterfall fountain but they have been rejected twice, including a shortened length the second time around.

The skywalk is a protected area designated at Scenic Spot 24 and must get approval from the CHA to make any changes.

Once a popular tourist attraction, the number of people visiting each day has dropped each year and last year only attracted around 1,300 people per day.

Nam-gu district hopes the project will attract more tourism to the area and will attempt to succeed in passing their plans again this June.

The skywalk is perched 35-meters along the end of Songdumal cliff with a glass floor viewing platform and opened in 2013.