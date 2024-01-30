Dine & Drink

Rice Consumption in Korea Reaches a New Low

By Haps Staff

The annual per capita rice consumption hit another unprecedented low in 2023, marking a significant contrast to 1993 when it was twice as high.

This decline, a 0.6% drop from 2023, is attributed to changing dietary habits and an increased preference for alternative foods like bread.

Statistics Korea’s ‘2023 Grain Consumption Survey Results,’ revealed that the average annual rice consumption per person in the previous year was 56.4 kg, down 0.3 kg. This is the lowest recorded figure since the initiation of related statistics in 1962.

The downward trend in rice consumption, evident since its peak in 1970 at 136.4 kg, became more pronounced from the mid-1980s with the rise of the eating-out culture.

In 1998, it dropped below 100 kg for the first time (99.2 kg) and hit another record low last year.

