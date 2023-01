Rice consumption in South Korea will reach an all-time low in 2022, as a result of changes in diet and eating habits.

According to Statistics Korea, the average South Korean consumed 57 kg of rice last year, a 0.4 percent decrease from the previous year.

It is the lowest level since the government began collecting data on the subject in 1962.

Rice is a basic staple for Koreans, however, consumption has been steadily declining since 1980 when the per capita annual rice consumption was 132 kg