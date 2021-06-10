Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival will be screened at the Busan Cultural this Saturday afternoon as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021.
The opera is the second of four events to be screened this year.
Future performances include Aida – Teatro alla Scala on September 4, and Macbeth – Berlin State Opera on December 4.
Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Event Information
BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021
Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival
Date & Time: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 3:00 p.m.
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Tickets: 20,000 won for all