Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival will be screened at the Busan Cultural this Saturday afternoon as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021.

The opera is the second of four events to be screened this year.

Future performances include Aida – Teatro alla Scala on September 4, and Macbeth – Berlin State Opera on December 4.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021

Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival

Date & Time: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

