Image: Busan Cultural Center
Events

Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival

Haps Staff

Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival will be screened at the Busan Cultural this Saturday afternoon as part of the BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021.

The opera is the second of four events to be screened this year.

Future performances include Aida – Teatro alla Scala on September 4, and Macbeth – Berlin State Opera on December 4.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021

Rigoletto – Bregenz Opera Festival

Date & Time: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 20,000 won for all

Website

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
23.1 °
73 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Thu
23 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 