Riot Games Collaborates With Other Titles for Arcane

League of Legends was released in 2009 with visions of becoming one of the world’s top competitive multiplayer games. It has written and revised the stories of its champions over the years with no signs of ever polishing loose ends until now.

Riot Games presents Arcane, an animated series on Netflix that tells the story of how some of the game’s most popular champions came to be. Arcane is set in two of League of Legends’ cities, Piltover and Zaun, starring champions that represent it in the Summoner’s Rift.

Riot Games partnered with other publishers and developers to celebrate the series’ release. Here are the video games where you can find the star of the show, Jinx, who is also one of the most popular picks in League of Legends Korea. Join her and her friends as they wreak havoc on other video game titles.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is credited as the game that popularized the battle royale genre in the video game industry. PUBG Mobile is its successful mobile version. It’s a shooting game that can be played either in first-person or third-person where the main goal is to be the last team or individual standing out of 100. Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jayce come to Erangel as equippable character models.

PUBG Mobile and League of Legends are both published by Tencent although developed by different companies. Riot Games handles League of Legends while PUBG Mobile is from PUBG Corporation. This relationship made it easy to make a collaboration event to commemorate Arcane’s release. The same can’t be as easily explained for Among Us and Fortnite, however, as they are under different publishers.

Among Us

Among Us is one of the most successful indie game titles in the world thanks to Twitch streamers. It’s a social deception game where two teams are selected randomly in every game. The majority of the players play as the crew whose goal is to stay alive and fix the base.

Among them are one or two impostors whose goal is to kill all of the crew members. Among Us is known for its adorable bean-shaped characters that can be dressed up or be given a pet. The Arcane skins revealed so far are Jinx’s teen suit, Heimerdinger’s complete outfit, and a Piltover Enforcer’s headgear.

Fortnite

Epic Games’ Fortnite is a cultural phenomenon with references reaching beyond the video game industry thanks to its popularity across multiple demographics. They are also famous for their wild collaborations in the past with other intellectual properties such as Marvel Studios’ Thanos and DC Comics’ Harley Quinn.

Joining the already chaotic world of Fortnite is the hyper-explosive terrorist Jinx from League of Legends in her Arcane Act 2 outfit. She is a perfect fit in this game about blowing up buildings and going crazy as everyone in League of Legends Korea knows her gimmick. She’s an unstoppable destructive force of nature who loves her homemade arsenal.